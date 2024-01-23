Van Wert City Council hears positive news from Stevens

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens addresses Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There’s a lot of interest in Van Wert. That was the message given by Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Stevens specifically mentioned the 1,550 acre Mega Site adjacent to U.S. 30 and noted that 60 companies have looked at Van Wert, but he added those companies are also looking at other sites around Ohio.

“The governor has the All-Ohio Fund available so we’re in the process of talking with the state about potential infrastructure upgrades that could allow us to make it (the Mega Site) even more marketable,” he said.

He also said the WVAEDC is looking for additional land to develop.

“Vision Park is down to 37 acres, all on the east side,” he stated. “We’ve closed (on) Melhorn Trucking, which is the 7.7 acres on the west side and they should start construction sometime in April.”

Stevens also told council that E. Main St. property that was home to two buildings that were demolished last week will go into future development, but there are currently no long term plans for it. He did say it could become part of the Van Wert Forward project and could be a spot for parking.

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward said speakers that play music along Main St. in the downtown area have been set to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with exceptions for special events. Downtown resident Joe Jared requested a speaker in front of his residence/business be removed. He’s currently facing a charge of criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor, for allegedly disconnecting and damaging the speaker last fall. The case is currently set for a February 5 trial in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming was granted permission to apply for TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“This would be a grant potentially up to $1.2 million that would be couple with Leeson Ave. Phase II,” he explained.

During the business portion of the meeting, council members unanimously approved four “then and now” invoices:

$8,190 to Hutchinson and Associates for services provided to Van Wert Muncipal Court.

$11,389.07 to the Holiday Inn Express for housing veterans through Van Wert Municipal Court.

$6,597 for Radio Hospital in Lima for the fire department.

$4,190.85 for the sewer plant.

Before the regular meeting, a “Council of the Whole” meeting was held to discuss options regarding council committees, with three options presented: keep the seven three-member committees as-is, disband the committees or expand the committees to five members each. The matter will be discussed further during a February 12 meeting.

A Council of the Whole meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, February 12, followed by the regular monthly meeting in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main Street.