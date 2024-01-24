Auditions to be held for local comedy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions will hold auditions for “Gladys in Wonderland”, a two-act comedy by Rosemary Frisino Toohey, at 7 p.m. Monday February 5, and Tuesday February 6, at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

No prior acting experience is required to audition. If coming to auditions, enter at door No. 7. The cast requirements are 5-7 women and 3-4 men. Scripts are available to preview prior to auditions by messaging Off Stage Productions on Facebook or by calling 419.605.2634.

A synopsis of the comedy: 87-year-old Gladys’ days of munching donuts and scouring the obituaries seem numbered when Death himself comes knocking on her door one morning. Ready to whisk her off into the great unknown, her cheerful grim reaper is startled by Gladys’ stubborn refusal to expire. In order to push Gladys toward the light, he ushers in a parade of obnoxious friends and relatives who nitpick and whine. He also gives her a taste of nursing home life from an inmate’s point of view. Suddenly, the afterlife doesn’t look so bad.

Performance dates will be April 19-21 and 26-28.