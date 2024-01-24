Class of 63 meets

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 continues to have monthly get togethers. They recently met for lunch at Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill. Those attending were: Lois Harrow, Mike Long, Denny and Joan Wilhelm, Dave and Angie Watkins, Karen Gilliland, Karen Madison, Jim Brickner, Carol and Gary Mohr, and Bev and Gary Profit. The next gathering will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 8, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. All classmates are welcome. Photo submitted