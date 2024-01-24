Crestview girls roll by Van Wert 71-15

VW independent sports

CONVOY — No. 3 Crestview and Van Wert were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Knights simply dominated after that.

Led by Cali Gregory, Crestview rolled to a 34-11 halftime lead and went on to defeat Van Wert 71-15 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday. After scoring a pair of buckets in the opening quarter, Gregory scored 13 points in the second period, then added 14 points in the third quarter, giving her 31 for the game. Haley McCoy added 11 points for the Lady Knights, including eight in the fourth quarter. After the first quarter tie, Crestview led 34-11 at halftime and 57-15 after three quarters.

Kendra Deehring led Van Wert with four points,

Both teams will face state ranked opponents on Thursday. Crestview (14-2) will travel to play Division III No. 10 Delphos Jefferson in a game that’s expected to be a sellout. Van Wert (4-12) will Division III No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf.