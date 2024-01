Exit ramp closing for a short time

The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 127 in Van Wert will close at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, January 26, for a few hours to micro-mill the pavement to provide additional traction.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, the official detour for the short closure will be U.S. 30 to Lincoln Highway to U.S. 30 westbound, back to U.S. 127.