Foggy conditions

Fog rolled into the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, including along Lincoln Highway, looking east. The foggy conditions led local school officials, including Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center, Delphos City Schools and Delphos St. John’s to begin the day with a two-hour delay to the start of classes. It was later switched to a three-hour delay for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert. Vantage canceled high school classes in favor of e-learning. Fog is scheduled to dissipate by late morning. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent