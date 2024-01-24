Live enterainment invaluable

By Quincy Thompson

In the heart of our community, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is set to dazzle audiences with a spectacular lineup of 12 shows this spring. The excitement of live entertainment is undoubtedly thrilling, but the significance of supporting performances that are offered locally goes beyond mere enjoyment. Here’s why live entertainment in our region, especially at venues like the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, is invaluable.

Live entertainment fosters a sense of community by bringing people together to share in the joy of artistic expression. Attending shows at a local venue like the Niswonger Performing Arts Center allows residents to connect with each other, fostering a sense of pride and belonging to something greater than themselves.

Big name entertainers like Marie Osmond have performed on the Niswonger stage. Photos submitted

Supporting local performances contributes significantly to the local economy. From ticket sales to the revenue generated by nearby businesses, the economic impact of hosting events in our hometown is substantial.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, by offering a diverse range of shows, attracts a broad audience, boosting local businesses and creating a positive economic ripple effect.

The curated spring lineup caters to a wide variety of tastes and interests. Opening up oneself to different genres and shows is not just entertaining but also enriching. It broadens cultural horizons, introduces new perspectives, and encourages a diverse and inclusive community. This spring we offer things like large Broadway shows full of dance, big name comedians, family programming and more.

Live entertainment has a magical quality that creates lasting memories. Attending shows with family and friends at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center becomes a shared experience woven into the fabric of our lives. These memories contribute to the rich tapestry of our community’s history.

In conclusion, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s spring lineup is not just a series of shows; it’s a celebration of the vibrant culture and community spirit that helps define our hometown. By attending these performances, you are not only treating yourself to a night of entertainment but also actively participating in the growth and vitality of your community. So, mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the magic of live entertainment right in your own backyard.

Stop out to the Niswonger between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for in-person ticketing or call at 419.238.6722 or get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.