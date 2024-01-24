Suspect sought in fire bombing incident

VW independent staff

Van Wert Police are looking for a suspect in an apparent early morning fire bombing attempt.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, the Van Wert 911 Center received a call of a garage fire shortly after 4 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of Leeson Ave. Police have collected evidence leading them to believe a Molotov cocktail was thrown in an attempt to ignite the garage. It didn’t catch fire but a recycling bin was ablaze when police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

It’s believed the suspect tried to throw the item through a window and missed. There was someone in the garage at the time of the incident. The victim observed the suspect running from the scene and he was caught on camera fleeing the area. The suspect was described as 5-8 to 5-10 with a skinny build.

Anyone in the area with residential video or who knows anything about this crime should call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.23.STOP (7867).