Van Wert bowlers sweep Kenton

VW independent sports/submitted information

KENTON — The Van Wert Cougars made the most of a trip to Kenton by sweeping the Wildcats in a Western Buckeye League bowling match held Tuesday at Hillcrest Lanes on Tuesday.

The Cougars posted a 2,875-2,578 victory, with top scores of the match coming from Tristan Blackmore (247), Hayden Davis (245), Christian German (197), and Nevin Pierce (193). Blackmore rolled a two-game series 477, followed by Davis (413) and Pierce (370). Also contributing to the win was Christian Thatcher and Logan Sutton. The Cougars improved to 8-2 (6-2 WBL).

Head coach Seth Blackmore chats with the boys bowling team. Photo submitted

The Lady Cougars logged a 1,998-1,686 win. Reagan Horine lead the team with a 199 and a two-game series 343. Lindsey Say had a 178, and Makayla Wannemacher was right behind with a 177. Say finished with a two-game series 322, and Wannemacher had a 288. Also contributing to the win were Jazmyn Walser, Jazmin Calderon, Chloe Dettrow, and Hannah Kennedy. The Lady Cougars are now 5-5 (4-4 WBL).

In addition, the boys JV team beat Kenton 1,788-1,751. Top scores of the night came from Gavin Springer (193) and Braxton Kline (135). High two game totals were Springer (332) and Kline (254). Also contributing to the win were Caleb Hoersten, Evan Day, Isaak Castillo, and Trenton Tressler.

The next match will be at 5 p.m. Friday against Elida at Olympic Lanes.