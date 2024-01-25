Annual pancake breakfast set for Feb. 3

VW independent staff

CONVOY — It’s a good time to make breakfast plans for Saturday, February 3. That’s when the annual Convoy Fire and EMS Pancake Day will be held, featuring sausage, coffee, milk, orange juice and of course, plenty of pancakes.

Breakfast will be served and a bake sale will be offered from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Convoy Community Building, 5348 Ohio 49. It’s a freewill donation event and proceeds will help purchase new fire equipment.