Local man receives long prison term

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man convicted of aggravated burglary learned his fate during a hearing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jack Buckner, 48, previously of Wren, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony. He was given credit for 83 days already served. He was found guilty of the charge during a two-day jury trial held in December.

Three other hearings were held this past week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of telecommunications harassment, a first degee misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Justin Murphy, 36, of Convoy, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Forensic Psychiatry Center in Dayton. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 3. Court records show he’s charged with failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. A two day jury trial is scheduled for April 22-23.

Joel Crawford, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of misdemeanor theft, first degree misdemeanors. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. February 8.