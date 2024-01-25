Ronald D. “Bubba” Owens

Ronald D. “Bubba” Owens, 84, of Venedocia, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1939, in Lima, to Richard and Romaine (Yoh) Owens. He married Carol Owens, who preceded him in death. On June 2, 1990, he married Barb (Waltz) Owens.

Ron retired from Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert. He had also worked at Aeroquip, in Van Wert, was the K9 officer for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department for 10 years and served on the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Auxiliary for 11 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Ohio, was a 50 year member of the Venedocia Lions Club, was a member of the N.R.A., served on the Van Wert County Fair Board and drove a school bus for Lincolnview Local Schools for many years. Ron loved driving horses for any occasion, especially at the Apple Festival. He was an avid animal lover, enjoyed camping and spending time at the Van Wert County Fair.

Ron is survived by his wife, Barb Owens of Venedocia; his children, Tim (Carolyn) Owens and Diana (Bob) Kesler, both of Van Wert; a stepdaughter, Nicole Batchelder of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Briana Geiger, Becca Haver, Brendon Kesler, Jared Kesler and Brittney Mies; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother in law, Harold Chaney of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Brian McCoy; and a sister, Nancy Chaney.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 27, at Kingsley Church, 15482 Mendon Rd., Van Wert, with Pastor Ron Johnson, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Venedocia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kingsley Church or Venedocia Lions Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.