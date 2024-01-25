Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Van Wert High School senior Sydney Dowler (above), and Lincolnview High School senior Ethan K. Scaggs (below) as Students of the Month for December. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each received a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Dowler and Scaggs are pictured with Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photos submitted