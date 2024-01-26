2024 Van Wert County Spelling Bee rapidly approaching

Pictured are last year’s Van Wert County Spelling Bee runner-up Lana Buckner, champion Lainey Gardner and third place finisher Darda Appiah. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ashley Shepherd, gifted coordinator for Western Buckeye Educational Service Center has announced that the 2024 Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 4, at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. The event is free and open to the public. Contestants are reminded to report to the Marsh Foundation at 2:30 p.m. on February 4.

13 contestants representing seven Van Wert County schools, grades 5-8, will compete for the honor of Van Wert County Spelling Bee champion. The final local spelling bee will take place at Maumee Indoor Theater at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9. The winner of the regional contest will go on to compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Individual school champions are:

Crestview Elementary: Ryder Marquardt, Grade 5

Crestview Middle School: Candence Martin, Grade 6, Aden Burk, Grade 6, Ian Owens, Grade 8

Lincolnview Elementary: Liam Greenwalt, Grade 5, Rilynn Jackson-Caffee, Grade 6

Lincolnview Junior High: Adam Baer, Grade 7, Lincoln Anderson, Grade 8

St. Mary of the Assumption School: Josh Dunno, Grade 6

Van Wert Elementary: Andrew Avalos, Grade 5

Van Wert Middle School: Dawson Jenkins, Grade 6, Haven Hunt, Grade 7, Isabelle Murphy, Grade 8

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring the awards for the event, which include cash awards and plaques for the top three finishers and certificates for all the contestants. Northwest Ohio Trophy provides the plaques.