Cougar wrestlers post big win over O-G

VW independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA — Van Wert wrestlers picked up another WBL win with a dominating 69-6 victory over the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans on Thursday.

Here are the individual results:

190 – Morgein Bigham (VW) fall 3:33 over Jayden Guerra (OG) 6-0 VW

215 – Austin Haley (OG) fall 1:59 over Billy Vaughn (VW) 6-6

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) forfeit 12-6 VW

106 – Owen Bates (VW) fall 1:05 over Lacey Pope (OG) 18-6 VW

113 – Joaquin Estrada (VW) forfeit 24-6 VW

120 – Xavier Leal (VW) fall 1:12 over Carson Oliver (OG) 30-6 VW

126 – Double forfeit

132 – Renson Spear (VW) 20-3 tech fall over Griffin Kottenbrokk (OG) 35-6 VW

138 – Devon Burker (VW) 16-1 tech fall over Cole Morman (OG) 40-6 VW

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 21-6 tech fall over Seth Thomas (OG) 45-6 VW

150 – Abram Collins (VW) fall :59 over Benji Barnes (OG) 51-6 VW

157 – Phillip Burker (VW) forfeit 57-6 VW

165 – Maddox Workman (VW) forfeit 63-6 VW

175 – Ben Verville (VW) Fall 3:05 over Evan Rosengarten (OG) 69-6 VW

The Cougars are back in action Saturday at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational.