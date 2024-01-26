Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 26
GMC
Edgerton 49 Fairview 44
Paulding 46 Hicksville 32
Tinora 55 Ayersville 54
Wayne Trace 53 Antwerp 49
MAC
Coldwater 58 Parkway 42
Delphos St. John’s 49 Versailles 47
Marion Local 63 Fort Recovery 47
Minster 74 New Knoxville 45
St. Henry 67 New Bremen 64 (OT)
NWC
Allen East 63 Leipsic 48
Bluffton 75 Lincolnview 59
Crestview 53 Delphos Jefferson 37
Spencerville 64 Columbus Grove 46
NWCC
Cory-Rawson 52 Perry 35
Ridgemont 72 Hardin-Northern 44
Upper Scioto Valley 67 Temple Christian 34
Waynesfield-Gosen 61 Elgin 57
PCL
Ottoville 62 Fort Jennings 57 (OT)
TCL
Lima Sr. 74 Toledo Rogers 53
WBL
Celina 64 Bath 47
Elida 56 Defiance 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Van Wert 44
Shawnee 69 St. Marys Memorial 57
Wapakoneta 56 Kenton 28
POSTED: 01/26/24 at 10:11 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports