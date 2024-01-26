The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 26

GMC

Edgerton 49 Fairview 44
Paulding 46 Hicksville 32
Tinora 55 Ayersville 54
Wayne Trace 53 Antwerp 49

MAC

Coldwater 58 Parkway 42
Delphos St. John’s 49 Versailles 47
Marion Local 63 Fort Recovery 47
Minster 74 New Knoxville 45
St. Henry 67 New Bremen 64 (OT)

NWC

Allen East 63 Leipsic 48
Bluffton 75 Lincolnview 59
Crestview 53 Delphos Jefferson 37
Spencerville 64 Columbus Grove 46

NWCC

Cory-Rawson 52 Perry 35
Ridgemont 72 Hardin-Northern 44
Upper Scioto Valley 67 Temple Christian 34
Waynesfield-Gosen 61 Elgin 57

PCL

Ottoville 62 Fort Jennings 57 (OT)

TCL

Lima Sr. 74 Toledo Rogers 53

WBL

Celina 64 Bath 47
Elida 56 Defiance 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Van Wert 44
Shawnee 69 St. Marys Memorial 57
Wapakoneta 56 Kenton 28

