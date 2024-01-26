Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 26

GMC

Edgerton 49 Fairview 44

Paulding 46 Hicksville 32

Tinora 55 Ayersville 54

Wayne Trace 53 Antwerp 49

MAC

Coldwater 58 Parkway 42

Delphos St. John’s 49 Versailles 47

Marion Local 63 Fort Recovery 47

Minster 74 New Knoxville 45

St. Henry 67 New Bremen 64 (OT)

NWC

Allen East 63 Leipsic 48

Bluffton 75 Lincolnview 59

Crestview 53 Delphos Jefferson 37

Spencerville 64 Columbus Grove 46

NWCC

Cory-Rawson 52 Perry 35

Ridgemont 72 Hardin-Northern 44

Upper Scioto Valley 67 Temple Christian 34

Waynesfield-Gosen 61 Elgin 57

PCL

Ottoville 62 Fort Jennings 57 (OT)

TCL

Lima Sr. 74 Toledo Rogers 53

WBL

Celina 64 Bath 47

Elida 56 Defiance 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Van Wert 44

Shawnee 69 St. Marys Memorial 57

Wapakoneta 56 Kenton 28