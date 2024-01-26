Girls hoops: 4-way tie for 1st in NWC

VW independent sports

Crestview 52 Delphos Jefferson 41

DELPHOS — There’s now a four-way tie for first in the NWC between Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, and Columbus Grove.

No. 4 Crestview (15-2, 4-1 NWC) rallied from an early 11-1 deficit to defeat Delphos Jefferson 52-41 on Thursday. It was the first NWC loss by the Wildcats (14-2, 4-1 NWC) since the 2020-2021 season. Along with Crestview and Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview and Columbus Grove are tied for first in the conference.

Cali Gregory led all scorers with 19 points, including nine in the third quarter, plus 11 rebounds. Myia Etzler also had a double-double in the key win, 16 points and game high 14 rebounds. Kaci Gregory reached double digits with 12 points. Lyv Lindeman led Delphos Jefferson with 15 points.

Delphos Jefferson will host Ottoville on Saturday and Crestview will host Shawnee on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 47 Bluffton 40

BLUFFTON — A big fourth quarter helped Lincolnview rally by Bluffton for a 47-40 win on Thursday night. The victory put the Lady Lancers in a first place tie with Crestview, Delphos Jefferson and Columbus Grove.

Bluffton led 35-34 entering the fourth quarter, but Keira Breese and Emerson Walker combined for all 13 of Linconlview’s fourth quarter points, while Bluffton was held to just five in the period. Breese scored seven of her 17 points in the final period and Emerson Walker added six of her 14 points.

Lincolnview (10-7, 4-1 WBL) will host Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 59 Van Wert 26

No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away from Van Wert for a 59-26 win at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (4-13, 2-4 WBL) trailed by just three, 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Lady Titans forged a 27-16 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 48-18 after three quarters.

Katie DeAmicis had a team high nine points for Van Wert, while Kendra Deehring added seven. Karsyn Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf (16-1, 6-0 WBL) with 14 points while Katie Kaufman added 12 Myka Aldrich chipped in with 10 points.

Van Wert will travel to Coldwater on Tuesday.