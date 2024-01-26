Lincolnview open enrollment information

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will again permit students from adjacent school districts to apply and enroll in the district’s schools through open enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year. Applications are being accepted through May 31 on a first-come, first-serve basis according to the time and date the application was received in the district office.

All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available at lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “Forms” > “Student Enrollment” or by contacting the District Office at 419.968.2226. Interested individuals may also stop in person or send a written request for an application: Lincolnview Local Schools, Attn: District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, 45891.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4-8, 2024 at Lincolnview Elementary School. Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited.

All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2023-2024 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2024-2025 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.