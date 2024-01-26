Misery is coming to local theater

Submitted information

No, we are not talking about the winter weather in Ohio. Misery is the next production of the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. February 8-10 and 15-17, and 2 p.m. February 11 and 18.

Written by William Goldman and based on Stephen King’s novel, Misery is a thrilling stage adaptation that follows the story of Paul Sheldon, a successful author. After a car accident, he is rescued by his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. However, Paul soon realizes that Annie is not the caring nurse she appears to be. Trapped in her secluded home, he must navigate her twisted and obsessive behavior while plotting his escape, leading to a gripping psychological battle.

Jan Miller is Annie Wilkes and Nick Hbirar is Paul Sheldon. Photo submitted

This adult production, which is being sponsored by Schroeder Roofing, is brought to life by director Kedryn Roether with cast members Jan Miller as Annie Wilkes, Nick Hribar as Paul Sheldon, and Ralph Myers as Buster. Please note that this performance is for mature audiences due to strong language and violence.

Tickets are $16 and are available by visiting vwct.org or call the box office at 419.238.9689. All performances will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert.