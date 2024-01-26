Phyllis L. Lininger

Phyllis L. Lininger, 93, of Van Wert, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born on August 15, 1930, in Van Wert, to John C. and Mary (Tribolet) Tomlinson. Phyllis was a proud graduate of Ridge High School in the Class of 1948. On April 17, 1949, she married the love of her life, Roger V. Lininger, creating a beautiful and enduring partnership. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams.

Throughout her life, Phyllis dedicated herself to caring for her family and creating a nurturing home. She worked alongside her husband, Roger, as the bookkeeper for Lininger Oil and RBL Leasing, displaying a strong work ethic and unwavering support for their entrepreneurial endeavors. Outside of her professional duties, Phyllis found joy in tending to her vibrant garden and cultivating her green thumb. Her passion for gardening led her to become an esteemed member of the Evergreen Gardening Club, where she freely shared her knowledge and love of plants with fellow enthusiasts. Phyllis also valued the importance of giving back to her community. She selflessly volunteered her time with T.W.I.G.S. III, an organization committed to enhancing the lives of those in need. Furthermore, she was also a widow member of the Van Wert Elks.

Phyllis will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her surviving daughters, Linda K. Morris of Van Wert and Nancy A. (Peter) Welnak of Florida as well as her brother, Dean Tomlinson of Van Wert. Additionally, her memory will be carried on by her grandchildren, David Morris of Virginia, Paul (Jamie) Morris of New York, Matthew (Rebecca) Welnak of Massachusetts, Thomas (Danielle) Welnak of Colorado, John (Megan) Welnak of New Hamphsire, Samuel (Heidi) Welnak of Vermont, and her seven great-grandchildren. Each of them held a special place in her heart and brought endless happiness to her life.

In addition to her parents, Phillis was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; brothers, Rex and Roger Tomlinson, and her son-in-law, David Gregory Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, where the family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rev. Will Haggis will preside over the service. Interment will be held privately in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Brumback Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.