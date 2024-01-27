Crestview defeats Jefferson 52-37

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Balanced scoring, a third quarter run and tough defense were big keys to Crestview’s 52-37 win over Delphos Jefferson at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday. It was the third straight win by the Knights (11-5, 3-2 NWC), while Delphos Jefferson dropped to 3-10 (1-3 NWC).

Wren Sheets and Tommy Heffner each scored five points in the opening quarter and Crestview led 17-13 at the end of the period. Alijah Petty and Karder Agner combined for nine of Jefferson’s 13 points.

Points were tough to come by for both teams in the second quarter, as Crestview outscored the Wildcats 7-4 to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.

Wren Sheets (33) goes to the hoop for two vs. Bluffton. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We pride ourselves at the defensive end,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We try to find tendencies that our opponents like and then we do our best to take them away. It is a group effort at the defensive end and our guys know that if we want to give ourselves a chance to be a really good team we have to bring it every night at the defensive end.”

Crestview seized control of the game with a big run right after halftime. Jaret Harting put in five points in the third quarter, Sheets added four and Heffner and Braxton Leeth each canned a three pointer to help give the Knights a commanding 43-27 lead at the end of the period. Mason Wiltsie and Isaac Rostorfer each drained a trey for the Wildcats.

“Honestly, I think we played a solid game and followed the scouting report well, we just got down big early in the third quarter when it was 24-17 at half and they went on a 15-2 run to start the third, even after I burned two timeouts,” Delphos Jefferson head coach Jordan Jettinghoff said.

Sheets led Crestview with 17 points, with two baskets coming in each quarter. Harting finished with 10 and Heffner added eight points, as seven Knights logged points in the scoring column.

“Obviously Wren has been very good for us offensively,” Etzler said. “He is shooting the ball extremely well. We have to continue to find ways to get him more touches because he opens things up for everyone else.”

“Fortunately for us this year it has been a collective effort around Wren and we have been getting contributions from the rest of the guys,” he continued. “I wouldn’t say it has been just one or two guys because almost every night it has been someone different that has been big for us at the offensive end. When we get good looks at basket, we have confidence that we will get contributions from everyone.”

“I was proud of our effort for 29 of the 32 minutes tonight,” Jettinghoff said. “I was worried about Crestview’s size kind of canceling out our 6-4 posts and their quick guards pressuring our guards.”

Both teams will return to action tonight. Crestview will travel to Celina and Delphos Jefferson will host Ayersville.

“Another big challenge for us as we head to Celina,” Etzler said. “They have a very veteran team with a lot of guys that have played a lot of varsity minutes. We know they are going to bring the WBL physicality and we will have to match that if we want to have a chance to be successful.”

“Ayersville is very similar to the Crestview team we played tonight,” Jettinghoff said. “They have some size and play a hard-nosed defense that will make you work for shots. We’ll have to be ready to bounce back from a tough battle tonight.”

Box score

Crestview 17 7 19 9 – 52

Jefferson 13 4 10 10 – 37

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 2-0-5; Kellin Putman 1-1-3; Braxton Leeth 2-0-5; Tommy Heffner 3-0-8; Jaret Harting 4-2-10; Wren Sheets 4-2-17; Connor Sheets 2-0-4

Delphos Jefferson: Mason Wiltsie 3-0-9; Isaac Gallmeier 1-0-2; Isaac Rostorfer 1-0-3; Kellen Carder 1-2-4; Karder Agner 5-0-10; Alijah Petty 2-0-5; Xach Houx 2-0-4

JV: Crestview 58-31