Roundup: Cougars, Lancers fall

VW independent staff

Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Van Wert 44

OTTAWA — Van Wert hung tough in the first half but No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away for a 73-44 Western Buckeye League victory on Friday.

The Titans led 18-13 after the first quarter. A Kaden Shaffer triple in the second quarter trimmed the Ottawa-Glandorf lead to just three, 27-24, but the Titans went on to grab a 35-27 halftime lead. Ottawa-Glandorf (13-2, 5-0 WBL) controlled the second half, outscoring the visitors 16-8 in the third quarter and 22-9 in the final period.

The big story of the night was Ohio State bound Colin White, who needed 15 points to set the Ottawa-Glandorf and Putnam County scoring record. He scored just four points in the first half, then added nine in the third quarter before breaking the record previously held by Tim Pollitz with a short jumper with 5:12 left in the game. He went on to finish with 17 points.

Grant Schroeder finished with 13 points and Grady Toumazos and Caden Erford each scored 12 points. In his first game back since early January (ankle injury), Van Wert’s Conner Campbell scored 12 points. Kaden Shaffer added 10 points and Keaten Welch chipped in with nine, including seven in the first quarter.

Van Wert (3-13, 0-5 WBL) will host Coldwater today (4 p.m. JV start).

Bluffton 75 Lincolnview 59

Bluffton had four players finish in double digits and the Pirates pulled away from Lincolnview 75-59 on Friday night.

Wade Ginther led all scorers with 20 points plus seven rebounds, Landen Worcester had 13 points, Blake Sommers had 11 points and John Paul Yoder finished with 10 points, as the Pirates won their 11th straight game and improved to 13-1 (5-0 NWC). Bluffton converted 25-of-39 (64 percent) two point shots and had a 26-13 rebounding advantage.

Max Hammons led Lincolnview with 13 points and Chayse Overholt added 10 points, including eight in the third quarter, as the Lancers (4-10, 0-4 NWC) lost their sixth straight game. Overall, Lincolnview shot 51 percent (22-of-43) from the floor.

Bluffton led 18-10 after the first quarter and 38-26 at halftime. Lincolnview trimmed the deficit to just eight, 48-40, entering the fourth quarter.

The Lancers will host Parkway today.