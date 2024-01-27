Turnpike travelers set record in 2023

Submitted information

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike’s passenger car and commercial truck customers traveled a record 3,131,669,772 miles, up 2.2 percent in 2023 compared to 3,063,794,240 miles in 2022.

Separately, passenger car customers traveled 1,936,873,837 miles, up 5.2 percent in 2023 compared to 1,841,860,120 miles in 2022, and commercial truck customers traveled 1,194,795,935 miles, down 2.2 percent from a record 1,221,934,120 miles traveled in 2022.

In 2023, the combined number of vehicle trips on the Ohio Turnpike was 50,722,769, up 2.3 percent compared to 49,567,827 trips in 2022.

Passenger car customers completed 38,165,196 trips, up 3.9 percent compared to 36,736,443 trips in 2022, and commercial truck customers completed 12,557,573 trips, down 2.1 percent compared to a record 12,831,384 trips in 2022.

In addition, E-ZPass use on the Ohio Turnpike continued to increase in 2023. Combined E-ZPass use by passenger car and commercial truck customers was 74.1 percent, up 0.7 percent compared to 73.6 percent in 2022.

Separately, 64.5 percent of passenger car customers used E-ZPass, up 2.1 percent in 2023, and 89.6 percent of commercial truck customers used E-ZPass, up 0.4 percent in 2023.

E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles can save an average of about 33 percent on Ohio Turnpike tolls compared to customers who pay by cash or by credit card. E-ZPass toll rates are calculated and deducted electronically from prepaid account balances.

To compare the savings on tolls with E-ZPass to tolls paid by cash or credit cards, check out the Ohio Turnpike’s Fare Calculator.