Dorothy (Miller May)

Dorothy (Miller) May passed away peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne while surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born on April 30, 1942, in Van Wert to Noah Miller and Esther (Dempsey) Miller. She was a 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School. She married William R. May Sr. on September 1, 1989.

Dorothy May

She was retired from Teleflex with 30 years of service where she served as union president for several of those years. She had also previously worked at Lincoln Life and Weatherhead. After her retirement she worked at the election polls for several years and was a volunteer at Hospice Community Health Professionals. Some other roles she held over the years were past President of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and past Senior Regent of the Moose. Hobbies she loved were cooking and baking cookies to share with her family who loved them. She also loved her pets, most recent her dogs Mike & Molly. She formerly attended Trinity Friends Church.

Dorothy is survived by three stepsons, William R. May Jr of Roselms, Michael (Joelle) May of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Jeff (Tammy) May of Grover Hill; grandchildren, Joshua Boroff of Van Wert, Natasha Boroff of Van Wert, Heather (Gregg) Bartel of Florida, Chaise (Jalyn) May of Grover Hill, Starrae (Daniel) Musser of Fort Wayne, Blaise (Samantha) May of Oakwood, Seth May of Payne, and Crystal Protsman of Fort Wayne; step- grandchildren, Ben Kochert, Jordan Kochert, and Alex (Jason) Loris; great grandchildren, Jayden Boroff, Sha-Lynn Boroff, Lorelai Boroff, Jude-Arthur Boroff, Nic May, Aleana Brown, McKenzie Clifton, Bryson Clifton, Josiah Clifton, Adilyn Clifton, Cooper May, Kanin May, Loklyn May, Montana May, Paisleigh May, Coen May, Adler Musser and several step-great grandchildren whom she loved just the same. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband William May Sr.; son, Michael Protsman; siblings, Janet Bennet, Mabel Shaw, Betty Dunlap, Ethel Chivington, Phyliss Franke, Bill Davis, Tom Davis, Bob Davis and James Vernon; daughter-in-law, Wilma May; stepson, Freeman May and Roy May; niece, Eunice Bernhardt; great-grandchildren, Emmett Musser, Beckett Musser, and Pruett Musser.

Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. A private viewing will be held for family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Following the service, a funeral dinner will be served at Trinity Friends Church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHIP Home Care & Hospice, Van Wert.