DeWine announces life-saving strategies

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the 2024-2026 Suicide Prevention Plan for the state, reinforcing a commitment to eliminating obstacles for families and individuals grappling with suicide.

“The heartbreak of losing a family member to suicide is a pain that cuts deep, leaving behind a void that words can’t fully capture,“ Governor DeWine said. “This plan will bring about a system-wide commitment to reduce suicides and encourage communities to work collectively to foster understanding and destigmatize mental health challenges.”

The plan aims to promote life-saving strategies statewide. The governor’s RecoveryOhio initiative partnered with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to spearhead the development of this comprehensive document, incorporating input from more than 30 private and public organizations.

Key components of the plan include raising public awareness, enhancing access to timely data, expanding opportunities for healthcare access, and providing support for families coping with the loss of a loved one to suicide. It underscores the importance of collaborative efforts with behavioral healthcare providers, employers, healthcare systems, schools, and community organizations to stem the increasing rates of suicides.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 1,766 suicides in Ohio in 2021, an increase of eight percent from the previous year. That number is below the 10-year high in the state of 1,836 deaths in 2018. In November, 2023, the Center for Disease Control released a report that the United States set a record for the number of suicide deaths with nearly 50,000 people dying by suicide in 2022. The national report indicated that middle aged adults account for the most suicides, while suicide numbers in pre-teens and teens had decreased.

“We are grateful for Governor DeWine’s leadership and focus on improving the lives of individuals who are struggling with mental health and suicide,” said Tony Coder, Executive Director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. “We believe that suicide prevention is a health issue that anyone can be an active participant in and we are grateful that this plan is a strategy that can help more individuals seek care.”

RecoveryOhio works to provide a full continuum of care to all of Ohio. RecoveryOhio’s goals include creating a system to help those struggling with mental illness, and offer direction for the state’s prevention and education efforts.

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that educates, advocates, and builds connections and support for individuals, families, and communities to prevent suicide.