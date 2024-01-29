Donald M. Chiles

Donald M. Chiles, 77, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday evening, January 28, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Don was born on July 2, 1946, in Lima, to Max and Faye (Roebuck) Chiles. On March 5, 1966, he married the former Mary B. Coyle. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Europe, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Van Wert American Legion and Trinity Global Methodist Church, Van Wert. Don and Mary enjoyed camping and traveling for leisure.

Don retired as an engineer from the Budd Company in Van Wert after 30 years of service. He had also previously worked at Teleflex, in Van Wert, for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Mary B. Chiles of Van Wert; his three sons, Mike (Deb) Chiles of Van Wert, Tim (Kelli) Chiles of Galena, Ohio and Dan (Danni) Chiles of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Cade (Laura) Chiles of Columbus, Olivia Chiles of Galena, Gage (fiance, Megan Weirrick) Chiles of Van Wert, Dane Chiles of Van Wert, Luke Chiles of Galena, and Haley and Carley Chiles of Van Wert, and two sisters, Carolyn Yahn of Tucson, Arizona and Marilyn (Jerry) Watkins of Columbus Grove.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor David To, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with military honors being conducted by a combined unit of the Van Wert American Legion and V.F.W. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.