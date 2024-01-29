Lincolnview homecoming

Ethan Scaggs and Taylor Post were crowned Lincolnview homecoming king and queen before Saturday night’s boys basketball game vs. Parkway. Freshmen members of the court were Grace Custer and Max Hammons, along with sophomores Kendall Hoffman and Holden Price, juniors: Lakyn Bailey and Bennet Kill. Seniors on the court were Addysen Stevens, Post, Saige Menke, Scaggs, Reide Jackson and Luke Bollenbacher. Photo courtesy of Ally Buzard