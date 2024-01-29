Michael A. Zosh

Michael A. Zosh, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 26, 2024.

He was born on February 5, 1957, in Ashland, Pennsylvania, to Stanley J. Zosh, Sr. and Edna R. Osman, who both preceded him in death. Michael is survived by his wife Cynthia (Faust) Zosh of Van Wert, whom he married on May 27, 1988.

Along with his wife, Michael is survived by his four children, Michael (Jennifer) Zosh of Warrenton, Virginia, Kimberly (Megan) Zosh-Bennett of Bath, Pennsylvania, Chelsey (Jackson) Young of Van Wert, and Jason Zosh (Melodie Verhoff) of Fort Jennings; five grandchildren, Samantha Zosh, Adalynn Young, Liam Young, Scarlet Young and Brody Young; one brother, Joseph (Carol) Zosh of Millville, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ann Ray (William) Begis of Ashland, Pennsylvania, and many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and worked at Fleetwood RV in Decatur, Indiana until retirement. He attended Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert and was an active member of the following; the Anthracite Steam Fire Co. No. 1 of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania; Elks Lodge #1197 of Van Wert; Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1149, and the Knights of Columbus Council #628. Michael loved to spend time with family and friends. When not attending to his perfectly manicured lawn, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing keno.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stanley J. Zosh, Jr., and one sister, Monica (Zosh) Remash.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Preferred memorials: the Samaritan Purse Ministry.

