MP Lions to hold sandwich supper

The Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring their annual sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys basketball game vs. Delphos Jefferson on Friday, February 9. Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The menu will include BBQ pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies, and Joan’s famous scotcheroos. Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions scholarship fund.