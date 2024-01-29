Weekend roundup: hoops, wrestling

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Parkway 47 Lincolnview 32

After leading 17-16 at halftime, Parkway pulled away from Lincolnview in the second half and the Panthers defeated Lincolnview 47-32 on Saturday.

Parkway’s Caiden Berry was the only player to finish in double figures. He recorded 11 points while Trevor Stearns finished with nine points, including 5-of-5 from the foul line. Kreston Tow led Lincolnview with eight points and Reide Jackson added seven. Turnovers plagued both teams, as Parkway had 14 and Lincolnview 12. The Panthers enjoyed a 26-17 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview (4-11) will travel to Allen East on Friday and Parkway (10-5) will host Marion Local the same night.

Celina 59 Crestview 56 (OT)

CELINA — Celina’s Kaiden Werntz scored nine of his 21 points in overtime to power the Bulldogs to a 59-56 win over Crestview on Saturday.

Lennon Cisco finished with 11 points, including eight in the first quarter and Braylon Gabes scored 10 points. Celina (7-6) led 15-11 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. Behind eight points by Jaret Harting, the Knights tied the game 37-37 after three quarters, then the two teams went to overtime tied 47-47. Wren Sheets led Crestview with 19 points, Harting had 17 and Connor Sheets finished with 10 points.

Crestview (11-6) will travel to Ada on Friday.

Wrestling

Crestview, Lincolnview compete at LCC Invite

LIMA — Gavin Grubb, Levi Grace and Zayden Martin each placed sixth and Crestview finished 16th out of 36 teams at the Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday.

“Last year we finished 31st out of 32 teams and did not have a kid place in the top eight,” head coach Jake Sawmiller said. “This year, we had eight kids make it through to day two and three of our kids took sixth place and we finished 16th out of 36 teams. I couldn’t be more proud of the progress these kids have made year over year to start this young program at Crestview.”

Lincolnview finished 31st and did not have any wrestlers finish in the top 8 of each weight class.

Cougars place third at Raider Invite

BELLEFONTAINE — Van Wert finished third out of 18 teams, behind Benjamin Logan and Cincinnati Moeller, at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational on Saturday.

Joaquin Estrada claimed the 113-pound title by pinning Colt Roberts of Urbana in 3:57. Morgein Bigham was the runner-up in the 190 pound weight class after dropping a 4-1 decision to Benjamin Logan’s Owen Jordan in the finals. Owen Bates placed third at 106 with an 8-7 decision over Cooper Buck of Benjamin Logan.