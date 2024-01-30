Ag Society holding annual Reverse Raffle

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will be hosting its eighth annual Reverse Raffle on Saturday, March 23, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

This annual fundraiser is the first and largest fundraiser the Van Wert County Agricultural Society hosts all year. It includes multiple opportunities to win prizes, a 50/50 drawing, silent and live auction items and more. The last ticket drawn will receive $7,000, with the second to last ticket receiving $3,500, the third to last ticket receiving $1,500 and the fourth to last ticket receiving $750. The event will be catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and dinner tickets are $30 each. Only 300 raffle tickets will be sold. Both tickets include a catered meal, complimentary drinks and the ability to participate in the various activities held during the event. New this year, groups of eight can secure a special reserved table, but a limited quantity are available.

Tickets for the event are available through the Van Wert County Fair Office, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, or by contacting any Fair Board Director.