Cougar bowlers split with Minster

​

VW independent sports

​

MINSTER — Van Wert lost a close one against Minster at Community Lanes 2,942-2,986 on Saturday.

Top scores of the day came from Logan Sutton (236), Nevin Pierce (229), Tristan Blackmore (203), Christian German (200), and Christian Thatcher (195). High two-game totals for the match came from Sutton (452), Pierce (444), and Thatcher (366). The Cougars are now 9-3 on the year.

The girls’ team salvaged a split with a 2,065-1,954 victory over the Wildcats. Top scores for the day came from Reagan Horine (199), Lindsey Say (148), Chloe Dettrow (130), and Makayla Wannemacher (124). Horine had the high two-game score (343), followed by Say (277) and Dettrow (257). Also contributing to the win were Jazmyn Calderon, Jasmin Walser, and Hannah Kennedy. The Lady Cougars are now 7-5 on the year.

Van Wert JV Boys lost to Minster 1,987-2,113. Top scores of the day came from Braxton Kline (170), Evan Day (151), and Gavin Springer (145). High two-game totals for Van Wert were Day (302), Kline (294), and Springer (279).

Van Wert will compete in the Commodore Invitational at 20th Century Lanes in Lima at 10 a.m. Saturday.