Hall of Famers

The three newest members of the Crestview Educators Hall of Fame were inducted before Friday night’s boys basketball game vs. Delphos Jefferson. Pictured (front row, left to right) are inductees Cindy Perkins, Danille Hancock and Kathy Gamble. Each taught for 35 years and offered valuable contributions to the Crestview Local Schools. Pictured in the back row are committee members and presenters Carl Etzler, Sammi Joseph and Bob Motycka. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent