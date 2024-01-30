MSVW Chocolate Walk to include trolley

VW independent staff

A special treat is coming to Main Street Van Wert’s Chocolate Walk. According to Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, a trolley will be traveling between three different locations around downtown Van Wert to make sure all attendees get to every stop on the map. The trolley is sponsored by Danfoss.

A trolley will be rolling during this year’s Main Street Van Wert Chocolate Walk. Photo submitted

The Chocolate Walk will be held on Friday, February 9. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 5-8 p.m. that night. Show the event bag at each chocolate shop on the map to sample or collect nearly 30 chocolate treats. A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $25 each or $40 per couple. A limited number of tickets are still available at the Main Street Van Wert Office, Collins Fine Foods, The Edition, and the Truly D’Vine Bread Co.