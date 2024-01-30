New residental services director named

Submitted information

Effective February 15, Elizabeth Truxell has been named the newest director of residential services at The Marsh Foundation. Since 2014, Truxell has been employed at The Marsh as a group home consultant. She is excited to take on her new role.

“I enjoy working with the youth, families, staff and community members,” Truxell said. She said that this position has been a professional goal of hers. “Watching the growth of our youth is always rewarding. I am looking forward to the chance to continue the great tradition and vision of The Marsh Foundation.”

Elizabeth Truxell

Truxell graduated from high school in Norwalk, Ohio. She went on to obtain a bachelor of arts degree in criminology from The Ohio State University where she minored in sociology. In addition, she holds a master of science degree in criminal justice from Everest University and a graduate certificate in criminal behavior from Tiffin University. Her work with youth and the Teaching Family Model led her to earn a certification through the Teaching Family Association of Consultation and Evaluation.

Truxell said that she is committed to the success of The Marsh’s youth and families.

“In this position, I will strive for this as well as to achieve Teaching Family Association accreditation,” she said.

She has worked with high-risk youth since 2003 and the Teaching Family Model for 14 years. Truxell has worked in residential settings in Georgia, Virginia and Ohio.

“With the amazing staff we have working with our youth individually and as a team, I am excited for the future possibilities at The Marsh,” she noted.

She is no stranger to education. Truxell was raised by two parents who were educators and helped shape the minds of young people.

“I learned by example from two brilliant, caring and inspiriting people what it meant to help others through different ways of teaching,” Truxell stated. “It’s not always in the classroom. Because of them, I’m passionate about helping young people reach their potential.”

Truxell also credits her husband Scott with being her constant and unwavering supporter. When she’s not at work, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling to new places with Scott, gardening, playing with her two dogs and cat and thrifting midcentury items.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2 – 12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.