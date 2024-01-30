NSCC announces scholarship to welcome new students

Northwest State Community College will open its Van Wert satellite campus this fall. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College has announced plans to offer an innovative “first class free” scholarship for Van Wert and Paulding County and surrounding area students to its Van Wert campus. The announcement comes as the Van Wert full-service campus is currently undergoing demolition and renovation at the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on E. Sycamore St.

The inaugural scholarship is made possible from funds raised locally through golf outings, NSCC Foundation events, and other NSCC endeavors.

Fundraising efforts from the NSCC Foundation have been ongoing for the past few years, with the major fundraiser being the NSCC Van Wert Campus golf outing, held at Hickory Sticks in Van Wert. Danfoss has been the title sponsor since the event’s inception, and their dedication to the school and the community is vital to the College’s ongoing efforts.

“Danfoss sees the value in supporting Northwest State in their efforts to build a full-service campus in Van Wert,” said Wade Adamson, Senior Director of Operations at Danfoss. “We appreciate the opportunity to play a part in the fundraising efforts, giving back to students, and to the community.”

NSCC has raised a total of $35,000 through the golf outings.

The Van Wert “first class free” scholarship is for newly-admitted NSCC students for the fall 2024 semester. Students must live within Van Wert, Paulding, or Putnam County or live in a surrounding county and have previously taken courses through NSCC as a College Credit Plus student.

A maximum of 50 Van Wert scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying students. This is a tuition-only scholarship – technology, textbooks and other fees will still apply.

Full details, including the scholarship application link, are available now at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert.

NSCC continues to offer classes temporarily in Van Wert at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, as well as online, while the Van Wert campus undergoes demolition and renovation. NSCC will regularly document building progress via NSCC social media, as well as online at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert.