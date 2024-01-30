OhioHealth announces new lab hours

Submitted information

There are new hours for area residents needing laboratory services at OhioHealth Van Wert Medical Offices. The laboratory is now open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The lab at OhioHealth Van Wert Medical Offices is located at 214 Towne Center Boulevard in Van Wert. It’s one of two walk-in lab testing sites in the city. The second lab is located at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital at 1250 S. Washington Street, which is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

No appointments are necessary, except for glucose tolerance testing. To schedule a glucose tolerance test, call the patient service site directly.