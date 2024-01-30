Random Thoughts: big loss, draws, more

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a tough week, a big loss, tournament draws, a successful return and some NFL thoughts.

Tough week

I mentioned last week how it would a challenging weekend for the Van Wert boys basketball team and it was. The Cougars fell to No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf and to perhaps the most improved team in the area, the Coldwater Cavaliers.

What I failed to mention was the Lady Cougars had a challenging week as well, perhaps more so, with losses to a pair of top 5 teams, Crestview and Ottawa-Glandorf.

Not many teams can say they had a schedule like that last week.

A big loss

I was sorry to hear about the knee injury suffered by Wayne Trace’s Brooks Laukhuf during Friday’s boys basketball game against Antwerp. It doesn’t seem fair. He’s obviously a very talented basketball player and by all accounts a great young man to be around.

Here’s hoping he makes a complete and full recovery.

Tournament draws

Girls basketball tournament draws will be held this Sunday, with the boys’ draw the following Sunday.

As you know, this is the first year RPI (Ratings Performance Index) rankings will be used statewide to seed teams. The Martin RPI rankings were used in just the Northwest District last season.

Like many, I was skeptical last year and I’m still a bit skeptical this year. Having said that, last year’s computer rankings were, for the most part, pretty accurate and it seems like that’s the case against this season. Instead of coaches doing the seeding, it’s a computer, but coaches will decide where they want to go on the bracket.

As I’ve said time and again, it’s better than the old system that was used years ago, when coaches would vote for the top two seeds then they remaining teams would be drawn randomly and seeded accordingly. There were many times I saw a 12-4 or 11-5 team drawn from a hat as the last seed, or pill as they called it on those days. I can’t tell you how happy I am that those days are gone. Still, I do miss attending tournament draws and listening to the coaches make their case for the highest possible seed.

Return

The return of Ben Collins as head coach of the Van Wert wrestling program has been successful. Look for a story about coach Collins on Thursday’s Sports page.

NFL

I just want to say two things here.

I’m not a big fan of analytics. While I do think in certain situations analytics can be of help but a better route is common sense. Sometimes the feel and flow of a game means more than something printed on a chart or computer read out.

Perhaps it’ll all work out, but why would you fire your offensive coordinator and replace him with an offensive coordinator who was fired because his offense wasn’t scoring enough points? I’m talking about the Cleveland Browns hiring Ken Dorsey, who was let go by the Buffalo Bills in mid-November. At least for now, it’s a head scratcher.

