Tuesday morning crash

The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were summoned to the scene of an SUV/semi-truck accident at the intersection of N. Washington St. and Sycamore St. at approximately 10:50 a.m. this morning. According to Lt. Steven Boroff, the semi was northbound and the out-of-state driver failed to stop for a red light, causing the collision with the westbound SUV. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene by EMS personnel. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer