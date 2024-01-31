Beekeeping class to be held in Celina

VW independent staff

CELINA — The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association will host its 10th annual Beginning Beekeeping Class on Saturday, March 9, in Celina. The class will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m at the Richardson-Bretz Building, 119 W. Fulton St, just behind the Mercer County Library.

Participants will learn everything they need to know to begin keeping bees themselves. Topics will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Demonstrations will show attendees how to assembly hive bodies and frames and install foundation.

The cost is $50 per person in advance ($25 for a second person), or $60 at the door ($30 for a second person). The fee includes the reference book “Bee-Sentials: A Field Guide” (a $28 value), one-year memberships in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association and the Ohio State Beekeepers Association ($15 and $20 values), and beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts, the opportunity to order hives and nucleus colonies, plus a chance to win many beekeeping door prizes. Coffee, donuts and refreshments will be provided, but lunch is on your own.

Registration is first-come, first-serve and is limited to 35 people.

The registration form can be found here.