Chain reaction crash

One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, after a four-vehicle chain reaction accident on S. Shannon St., near Quick Lane. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 this morning. Two cars sustained heavy damage, a third was moderately damaged and a pickup truck was lightly damaged. Three of the vehicles were towed from the scene. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer