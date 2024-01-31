Volunteers are the backbone

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is proud to highlight the indispensable contributions of its dedicated volunteers who play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional experiences to our community. Without their unwavering support, we would not be able to consistently bring world-class performances that leave audiences asking for more.

On any given show night, our staff is fortunate to have the assistance of at least 30 dedicated volunteers, each contributing their time and energy to ensure the seamless operation of events. From welcoming patrons at the entrance to providing assistance during performances, our volunteers are the backbone of the Van Wert Live experience.

Volunteers like these three make NPAC performances go. Photo submitted

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization, Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director said. “Their passion and commitment allow us to elevate the cultural landscape in our community, making us a hub for experiences that are so good they demand a return.”

The significance of volunteers extends far beyond the logistical support they provide. Their enthusiasm and love for the performing arts create a warm and inviting atmosphere that enhances the overall enjoyment of each event. Whether it’s assisting with ticketing, guiding patrons to their seats, or behind the scenes, our volunteers embody the spirit of community engagement.

“We are immensely grateful for our volunteers who selflessly give their time,” Matt Saunier, Operations Steward said. “Their collective effort enables us to go above and beyond in curating experiences that resonate with our audience and have them return for more.”

NPAC invites the community to join in expressing gratitude to these unsung heroes who make a lasting impact on the cultural vibrancy of our region.

For those interested in becoming a part of the Van Wert Live volunteer team, contact Box Office Director Amy McGovern at boxoffice@npacvw.org or by phone at 419.238.6722. Stop out to the Van Wert Live headquarters located at the Niswonger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for in-person ticketing or call at 419.238.6722. Get tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.