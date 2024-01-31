VW independent girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 60 Delphos St. John’s 46

Kiera Breese and Emerson Walker combined to score 40 points and Lincolnview topped Delphos St. John’s 60-46 on Tuesday. It was the fourth win in five games for the Lancers.

Breese finished with a game high 24 points and Walker added 16 to boost the Lancers to 11-7 on the season. Addysen Stevens added 10 points.

The game was close throughout the first half. It was tied 13-13 after one quarter and Lincolnview led 3037 at halftime. The third quarter was a different story as the Lancers outscored the visitors 19-6 to carry a comfortable 49-36 lead into the final period.

Abby Kerner led Delphos St. John’s with 12 points, including nine on three treys in the second quarter.

Lincolnview will host Allen East on Thursday and Delphos St. John’s (4-15) will host Minster the same night.

Crestview 62 Shawnee 22

CONVOY – No. 4 Crestview bolted out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 62-22 victory over Shawnee on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory scored nine of her game high 25 points in the first quarter. Crestview led 35-16 at halftime, with Myia Etzler scoring eight her 10 points in the opening two quarters. The Lady Knights outscored Shawnee 18-0 in the third period, with Gregory adding seven more points and Ellie Kline scoring all six of her points in the quarter. Etzler finished with eight rebounds and Kline tallied eight assists.

Crestview (16-2) will host Ada on Thursday. The junior varsity game will be two quarters.

Coldwater 58 Van Wert 28

COLDWATER – Van Wert fell to Coldwater 58-28 in non-conference action on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars (4-14) will travel to Shawnee on Thursday.