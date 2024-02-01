Chamber’s Tap Craft Beer Festival to return

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to present the second annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival to be held at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region including, Land Grant, Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Gongoozlers Brewery, 1820 BrewWerks, Lake Rat Brewing, Second Crossing Brew Co., 4KD Crick Brewery, Lincoln Brewing Co, Tailspin Brewing Co., Outskirts Brew Co. & Dive, The Loramie Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider and wine provided by Collins Fine Foods. Multiple food trucks including Smashdawgz will offer food for purchase.

General admission tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6 p.m.) are $30 per person and VIP tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour) are $50 per person, Click here to purchase tickets.

The Chamber thanked Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as Facilities Sponsor Superior Credit Union for their support of the event.

For questions about sponsorship or ticketing, contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.