Latta present at all roll call votes in 2023

VW independent staff

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has been named by the Roll Call as one of only 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted on all 719 roll call votes in 2023.

Bob Latta

“One of the essential duties of my job is showing up, voting, and representing my constituents in Washington, D.C.,” Representative Latta said. “I’m proud to be named as one of only 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who did not miss a single vote last year. I remain committed to showing up, working hard, and representing those who have entrusted me to be their voice in Congress.”

Latta serves as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is Chair of Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and is a member of the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee and the Health Subcommittee.

A member of Congress since 2007, Latta serves Ohio’s Fifth District, which stretches from Ohio’s westernmost counties, including Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties, to Lorain County in northeast Ohio. Prior to that, he served in the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives.