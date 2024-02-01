Leeson Ave. closure

Leeson Ave is scheduled to close for approximately eight months, starting February 12. According to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, the street will be totally reconstructed during 245-day closure. New water, sanitary, and storm sewer lines installed along with sidewalks, curbs, gutters and new pavement. Leeson Ave. will be open for residents to get to their homes but will be closed to thru traffic. The project will run from Shannon St. to Rose St. on the west end. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent