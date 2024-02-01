Willshire man sentenced for role in August, 2020 fire

VW independent staff

A Willshire man has been sentenced to jail time and probation for insurance fraud.

Derick Blake, 35, was recently sentenced by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield to 60 days in the county jail, up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service on the third degree felony charge. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Blake was accused of setting a fire at his Clayton Rd. home in August of 2020, then making false statements to collect insurance money. He was originally charged with aggravated arson, a second degree felony, and two counts of insurance fraud, third and fourth degree felonies. The arson charge and one of the fraud charges were dismissed after Blake pleaded guilty to a bill of information in December of last year.

His wife, Sharley Blake, 38, was previously sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in the county jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for insurance fraud, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, first degree misdemeanors. She was also ordered by Judge Burchfield to seek and maintain employment, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Three defendants appeared in court this past week for violating bond.

Jacob Langley, 29, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to report to probation; Judge Burchfield set new bond at $5,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 7. Langley is facing a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

Gavin McMichael, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Magistrate Christina Steffan set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and set a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. February 7.

Brendan Bergman, 28, of Van Wert, violated his bond by failing to report to probation. Magistrate Steffan set new bond at $25,000 cash and a further bond hearing will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 14.