Cooper Family Foundation makes donation

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received a $35,000 grant from the Cooper Family Foundation. The Cooper Family Foundation works with organizations to provide funds for projects throughout local communities. Over the years they have provided funding to area fairgrounds, fire departments and EMTs, Boy Scouts, 4-H, FFA and schools to name only a few.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society applied for the grant to assist with replacing pens in the Cooper Farms Swine Barn.

“Cooper Farms and the Cooper Family Foundation have been an integral part of our building improvements over the years,” said Mike Poling, Van Wert County Fair Secretary and Fair Manager. “We are grateful for their dedication to supporting area youth programs and to preserving agriculture in Van Wert County.”

