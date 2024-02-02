David L. Taylor

David L. Taylor, 66, of Van Wert passed away at 3:58 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Van Wert Manor.

He was born on October 15, 1957, in Van Wert, to Gaylord L. Taylor and Betty L. (Jenkins) Lewis of Van Wert.

Family survivors include his mother; a sister, Jenni (Eric) Profit; nieces and nephews, Andy (Kelly) Miller, Jason (Kendra) Miller, Kari Miller, Nathan Profit, Quintin (Catlyn) Profit, and Olivia (Zach) Lyvers; nine great-nieces and nephews, and special friend, Peggy Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Richard D. Lewis, and a sister, Elizabeth Engstrand.

A graveside service held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 5, at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, please consider monetary donations to the family or Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services to help with expenses.

