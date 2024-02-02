Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 2.
GMC
Antwerp 46 Ayersville 43
Fairview 53 Paulding 49
Tinora 71 Hicksville 50
Wayne Trace 54 Edgerton 34
MAC
Coldwater 65 Versailles 60 (2OT)
Delphos St. John’s 66 Minster 42
Marion Local 42 Parkway 39
New Bremen 74 New Knoxville 42
St. Henry 68 Fort Recovery 56
NWC
Allen East 68 Lincolnview 36
Crestview 61 Ada 34
Leipsic 72 Delphos Jefferson 61
Spencerville 76 Bluffton 74 (OT)
PCL
Miller City 65 Fort Jennings 27
Ottoville 51 Kalida 27
WBL
Defiance 38 Bath 35
Elida 48 Wapakoneta 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 87 Celina 53
Shawnee 47 Van Wert 23
St. Marys Memorial 59 Kenton 51
POSTED: 02/02/24 at 9:52 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports