Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 2.

GMC

Antwerp 46 Ayersville 43

Fairview 53 Paulding 49

Tinora 71 Hicksville 50

Wayne Trace 54 Edgerton 34

MAC

Coldwater 65 Versailles 60 (2OT)

Delphos St. John’s 66 Minster 42

Marion Local 42 Parkway 39

New Bremen 74 New Knoxville 42

St. Henry 68 Fort Recovery 56

NWC

Allen East 68 Lincolnview 36

Crestview 61 Ada 34

Leipsic 72 Delphos Jefferson 61

Spencerville 76 Bluffton 74 (OT)

PCL

Miller City 65 Fort Jennings 27

Ottoville 51 Kalida 27

WBL

Defiance 38 Bath 35

Elida 48 Wapakoneta 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 87 Celina 53

Shawnee 47 Van Wert 23

St. Marys Memorial 59 Kenton 51